White House Creates Gun Trafficking Strike Force for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The White House announced July 12 that the U.S. Department of Justice launched a gun trafficking strike force in Los Angeles to prevent guns coming across state lines from areas with weaker gun laws.

The funding for the strike forces—which will also be in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and the Bay Area—comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, according to the White House. The strike forces will work to combat gun violence by targeting firearms that enter from other states with less restrictive gun laws.

Los Angeles, like other cities across the U.S., has experienced an increase in shooting violence and homicides amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 22, the number of shooting victims in 2021 had increased by 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

At that time, a total of 651 people had been shot in Los Angeles year-to-date, compared to 434 last year, and the city was averaging about 27 shooting victims per week, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --