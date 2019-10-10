Ukraine President: We’re Ready To Investigate Ukraine’s Alleged Meddling In 2016 U.S. Election

During his “press marathon” Thursday, Zelensky announced that his government is “ready to investigate Ukraine’s alleged meddling in the U.S. elections,” referencing the 2016 election, Eastern Europe Correspondent Christopher Miller reported Thursday in a series of tweets issued during the press conference.

Zelensky also addressed his new attorney general that will be heading up future investigations.

“This is a new, young team, we’ll have a new attorney general, an open, honest person, 100%. This is my man, I said. I meant it was a person from my team, not from the old attorney general’s,” he said. – READ MORE