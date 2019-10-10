WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Ties Warren’s Pregnancy Story to Past Lies on Heritage, Michael Brown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski tied the ongoing scrutiny of Elizabeth Warren’s claim that she was fired from a public school teaching job because she was pregnant to previous mistruths told by the Democratic presidential candidate.

Brzezinski discussed Warren’s claim on Wednesday morning, pointing to school board records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon that show Warren was extended an offer to keep the job she claimed she was dismissed from. Brzezinski compared the scrutiny into Warren’s claim to two of her past claims that have been proven untrue.

“Her past claim of Native American ancestry resulted in an apology to tribes last year, and her tweet earlier this year that the police officer who shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, murdered the 18-year-old was awarded ‘Four Pinocchios’ by a Washington Post fact check,” Brzezinski said. – READ MORE