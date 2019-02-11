UK: Mother Arrested in Front of Children for Calling Trans Activist a Man on Twitter

British Police Arrested A Mother In Front Of Her Children For Calling A Trans Activist A Man In A Twitter Argument, With A Judge Subsequently Issuing An Injunction Banning Her From Referring To The Person’s “former Male Identity”.

38-year-old Kate Scottow, of Hitchin, Hertfordshire, said she was “arrested in my home by three officers, with my autistic ten-year-old daughter and breastfed 20-month-old son present” in comments posted to the Mumsnet online forum, according to the Mail on Sunday.

“I was then detained for seven hours in a cell with no sanitary products (which I said I needed) before being interviewed then later released under investigation… I was arrested for harassment and malicious communications because I called someone out and misgendered them on Twitter.”

Police officers are said to have taken her DNA, fingerprints, and photograph, and continue to retain her laptop and mobile phone months after they arrested her on December 1st, hindering her university studies.

The Mail on Sunday say Hertfordshire Police have confirmed the arrest, telling the newspaper: “We take all reports of malicious communication seriously.”- READ MORE