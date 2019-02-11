WATCH: Gayle King corrects Northam for referring to slaves as ‘indentured servants’

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King corrected Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) after he referred to slaves as “indentured servants.”

The comment came in Northam’s first televised interview since he began facing calls to resign over a blackface scandal, in which he urged healing.

“We are now at the 400-year anniversary — just 90 miles from here in 1619. The first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Old Point Comfort, what we call now Fort Monroe, and while—,” Northam said, before King cut him off.

“Also known as slavery,” King said.

“Yes,” Northam responded.

The full interview will air Monday.

The Virginia Democrat has rejected calls to resign coming from within his own party over a photo on his medical school yearbook page that shows one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe.- READ MORE