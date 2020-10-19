UK College Orders COVID-Carrying Students To Wait In Room, ‘Let Others Out First’ If Fire Breaks Out

Self-isolating students at the University of York, located in the city of York, England, have been instructed by school officials to wait at least one minute in their rooms in the event of a fire and let others out first, reported BBC.

York University’s guidance is absolutely insane, which reads: “If you are self-isolating and the fire system in your accommodation building is activated, please follow these procedures to ensure your safety:”

“When the alarm sounds; stay in your room for one minute then make your way to the nearest refuge (this will allow non-isolating individuals to exit the building).”

York University’s New Guidance:

The new guidance comes as 288 students at the university have tested positive for coronavirus. The surge in virus cases prompted the university to “updated and changed” its policies.

The instructions were distributed to students via email. It said the “additional guidance” had been developed to “maintain social-distancing from non-isolating residents.” – READ MORE

