Pro-Trump Union Blasts Biden for Lying About Endorsement

A top official at one of Pennsylvania’s most powerful labor groups slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for falsely boasting of the union’s endorsement.

Shawn Steffee, a trustee with Boilermakers Local 154, said that his members were shocked to hear the Democratic nominee claim their support on national television. While Biden claimed to have “sat down” with union leaders to have an in-depth discussion about his plans, Steffee said the Biden campaign never approached his membership. Biden’s criticism to fracking led Local 154—the largest local chapter of boilermakers in the country—to endorse President Trump.

“We had a moment of disbelief when our members started blowing our phone up because they said we flip-flopped on our endorsement,” Steffee told the Washington Free Beacon. “Nobody from his staff—nobody—has ever spoken with us, so I don’t know where he’s coming up with that.”

When ABC town hall moderator George Stephanopoulos brought up that some Boilermaker Union members do not trust Biden’s claim that he supports the fracking industry, the Democrat responded that the “Boilermaker Union overwhelmingly endorsed me.” The union’s national headquarters has not endorsed any candidates in the 2020 race, while Local 154 endorsed Trump in September. – READ MORE

