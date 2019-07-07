UK Ambassador in Washington: Donald Trump ‘Inept,’ ‘Insecure’

Leaked documents reveal Britain’s Ambassador to Washington, Sir Kim Darroch, describing President Trump as ‘inept’ and ‘insecure’ in a series of memos sent to senior figures at Downing Street during the summer of 2017.

The Daily Mail reported Britain’s National Security Advisor, Sir Mark Sedwill, requested Darroch record his thoughts on President Trump’s leadership and personality style in preparation for a meeting of the National Security Council.

The confidential six-page document, marked ‘Official Sensitive,’ was reportedly full of unfavorable observations about the president, who had just finished his first 150 days in office.

Darroch allegedly criticized the president further, accusing him of “radiating insecurity” and of filling presidential speeches with “false claims and invented statistics.” Darroch added that he felt Trump had achieved “almost nothing” when it came to domestic policy.

"Of the main campaign promises," he said, "not an inch of the Wall has been built; the executive orders on travel bans from Muslim countries have been blocked by the state courts; tax reform and the infrastructure package have been pushed into the middle distance; and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare is on a knife edge."