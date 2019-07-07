Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed in NH crash

A long procession of motorcycles participated Saturday in a memorial ride in New Hampshire to remember seven bikers, including five Marines, killed in a collision with a truck last month.

The 90-mile “Ride for the Fallen 7” attracted more than 3,000 bikers, some as far away as Florida and California.

Organizer Steve Allison said the event to honor the victims who rode with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club “was a statement,” the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

“My eyes are burning because I was crying all the time on the road,” he said.

NEW HAMPSHIRE HIGHWAY COLLISION LEAVES 7 MOTORCYCLISTS DEAD, 3 INJURED

Participants braved a violent thunderstorm and were urged on by bystanders with American flags.

The seven bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.