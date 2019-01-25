UGA Grad Student Doesn’t Understand Why Saying ‘Some White People May Have To Die’ Is ‘Controversial’

A University of Georgia graduate student does not understand why saying “some white people may have to die” is receiving backlash.

Philosophy grad student and teaching assistant Irami Osei-Frimpong originally made the comment on the Overheard at UGA Facebook page Jan. 16, Campus Reform reported.

“Some white people may have to die for Black communities to be made whole in this struggle to advance to freedom,” Osei-Frimpong wrote, according to a screenshot from Campus Reform. “To pretend that’s not the case is ahistorical and generally naive.”

Osei-Frimpong does not understand why he is getting criticized, however.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frimpong said, WSB-TV reported Tuesday.

The UGA grad student added he was not trying to call for violence, but was being “honest of racial progress,” according to WSB-TV reported.

UGA donors and alumni have suggested to stop giving money to the school unless Osei-Frimpong is fired.

“If they fire me, they’d be firing me for doing my job,” Osei-Frimpong said.

UGA released a statement Sunday saying they were considering legal options.