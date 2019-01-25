WATCH: Uncovered Footage Reveals Beto O’Rourke Rocking Out In Skin-Tight Sheep Costume

Former Texas congressman and failed senatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke was spotted wearing a skin-tight sheep’s costume while performing with his band in recently surfaced videos, according to footage uncovered by Mother Jones.

O’Rourke was a bass guitarist in a punk rock cover band named The Sheep in the early 2000s, Mother Jones reported Wednesday.

In the videos, all five members of the band are wearing masks, which include a bunny and a nun mask, while they are performing renditions of songs such as “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones and “Where You Were” by The Mekons. In addition to rhythm guitar, O’Rourke is singing lead vocals in the videos.

“Our persona was that we were a very famous band from New Zealand and we didn’t want people to know our true identities — that’s why we wore masks,” said Ailbhe Cormack, a fellow band member. “I think people followed along with the mystery of it, but they knew who we were.”

After Republican Sen. Ted Cruz defeated O’Rourke in November 2018, the former El Paso congressman revealed that he was mulling over running for president in 2020. While he has not formally announced his bid for the presidency, he has been polling as a top three contender for the Democratic nomination.

Mirroring his unsuccessful campaign model, O’Rourke is embarking on a solo road trip to meet voters. He has been chronicling the trip on social media and raising some eyebrows with bizarre antics such as a Instagram live stream from his dental hygienist’s chair.

“If you get your teeth cleaned on Instagram live, it shows that you’re just out of touch,” Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to the teeth cleaning incident. “That doesn’t make you relatable or cool. It just makes you weird.”

“Have been stuck lately,” O’Rourke wrote in an online journal. “In and out of a funk.”

