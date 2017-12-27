UFO Existence ‘Proved Beyond A Reasonable Doubt’ Says Former Pentagon ‘X-Files’ Chief

The man who administrated a secret Pentagon program designed to investigate “extra-terrestrial craft” says that he believes the existence of UFOs has been “proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Luis Elizondo, a career intelligence officer with the Department of Justice who served five years as the head of the DOJ’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (the so-called “X-Files”), said that in the course of his job he regularly saw aircraft that “did not belong to any nation,” and that he believes Earth has most certainly been visited by alien life.

“In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of ‘beyond reasonable doubt,’” Elizondo told the British magazine.

“I hate to use the term UFO but that’s what we’re looking at,” he added, noting that the term “UFO” refers to any “unidentified flying object” of which “alien spacecraft” is only one of many possibilities. “I think it’s pretty clear this is not us, and it’s not anyone else, so no one has to ask questions where they’re from.” – READ MORE

