Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly want Obamas at their wedding

What a royal​ headache​.

The British government is in a tizzy that Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle reportedly want to invite former President Barack Obama to their spring wedding, according to The Sun. The government fears that President Trump will take it as a snub, according to a report Tuesday.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” The Sun reported, citing a senior government official. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a ​royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”

The relationship between Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May has been a rocky one, with the leaders lashing out at one another during a number of controversies. – READ MORE

