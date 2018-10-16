U.S. Hid Osama bin Laden in Iran for Decade After 9/11; Bush & Obama White Houses Worked Saudi & Iranian Deal to Safeguard Terror Leader

Osama bin Laden, the founder, and leader of terrorism conglomerate al-Qaeda, who was responsible for the deadly and devastating Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. soil, never was hiding in Afghanistan or its damp caves, according to explosive revelations in a new book from intelligence insiders and highly secret government documents.

Thousands of Americans died that day and many more in the wretched aftermath.

Instead, incredibly, bin Laden was whisked to a safe house in Iran following the deadly attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York, the Pentagon and the downing of a commercial jet in western Pennsylvania targeting the White House.

And the highest-ranking U.S. officials in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama White Houses — and possibly the presidents themselves — knew where bin Laden was and did nothing to capture him, according to insider revelations and documents detailed in Mike “Thomas Paine” Moore’s upcoming book PAINE: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas. The book’s revelations reveal the United States was working with Saudi Arabia and Iran to keep bin Laden’s living arrangements in Iran very quiet.

“One of the biggest scandals in United States history is coming unraveled,” Moore said. “This is a national travesty, and people need to go to prison. The highest members of both administrations knew where bin Laden was tucked away but sent U.S. troops to die in Afghanistan looking for a ghost.

“Republican and Democrats working together to protect al-Qaeda and sell out the United States. We have it documented.”

Moore said interviews with government Intel operators, informants, lawmakers, and top-secret documents prove U.S. officials ignored pleas from Congressmen, federal agents, and even a Democratic governor to capture bin Laden in Iran. Instead, such whistleblowers were investigated by Hillary Clinton’s State Department and met with illegal wiretaps, surveillance, and harassment.

Moore notes that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was serving as FBI Director during this national fraud and high-ranking FBI officials acknowledge the FBI too knew bin Laden was living in Iran. Along with the CIA, Mueller’s FBI had ignored Intel for years showing and proving bin Laden’s whereabouts. This is the man investigating President Trump.

Moore said former CIA director John Brennan is “neck deep” in brokering the bin Laden deal with the Saudis and Iranians.

The top lieutenants and captains serving al-Qaeda were also given safe passage in Iran as were their families, along with bin Laden’s family. These terrorists, including bin Laden’s son, safely ran al-Qaeda from Iran even after bin Laden’s reported execution. Meanwhile, U.S. officials looked the other way and ramped up the war in Afghanistan.

The $150 Billion guaranteed to Iran by the Obama administration’s ‘nuclear deal’ — plus an unprecedented $1.8 Billion in cash — was a ransom for Iran to keep quiet about bin Laden’s stealth living arrangements and the U.S.’s involvement in allowing his terror network to operate from Iran.

After pressure from U.S. informants and federal agents who were planning independent Ops to capture bin Laden and claim the $25 million reward, officials arranged bin Laden’s move to Pakistan and weeks later killed.

“A trophy kill,” Moore said to help cover up a decade of crimes by U.S. officials. “It was all staged. There was no ‘informant’ telling the U.S. he was in Pakistan. He was moved there and then killed to try to cover up a decade of lies and deceit while American soldiers were dying in Afghanistan poppy fields.”

Moore’s new book, PAINE: How We Dismantled the FBI In Our Pajamas, details, and documents this incredible betrayal. Moore was targeted by the FBI while researching this story and his home was invaded by FBI agents twice, pointing guns at his young children and wife, as detailed in the book.

“They tried to ruin my life, and they almost did,” Moore said. “But now I get my say. Now it’s my turn to tell Americans what really happened after 9/11 on the inside.”

Mike “Thomas Paine” Moore today serves as True Pundit’s chief Muckraker. Moore/Paine previously worked for the FBI, White House, DEA among many other Intel agencies and private concerns. He is the recipient of the coveted Gerald Loeb Award for journalism and 2-time Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting nominee. As a Certified Fraud Examiner, Moore previously headed anti-money laundering operations for Citi in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Delaware. He has an expertise in covert telecommunications, counterintelligence, HUMINT, and OSINT intelligence gathering.

This explosive story is developing and is documented at length in the book, now available for pre-order HERE:

