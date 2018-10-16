Poll: 75% Likely Voters Say Celebrity Endorsements Not Important for Vote

A New Poll Indicates That In The Eyes Of Most Likely Voters Heading To The Polls This November, Celebrity And Outside Political Endorsements Are Meaningless And Have No Effect On Their Vote.

According to Rasmussen Reports, “Just 24% say it’s even somewhat important to their vote when celebrities or politicians from outside their state campaign on behalf of a local candidate, including 12% who say it’s Very Important. Seventy-five percent (75%) say outsider campaigning is not important to their vote, with 48% who say it’s Not At All Important.”

That may come as bad news to the many Hollywood celebrities who seem to think that their voice is an important factor that can help swing this year’s midterm elections to Democrats.

Hollywood celebrities, determined to stop President Donald Trump’s agenda, have launched an enormous effort to elect Democrats to the House and Senate.

An article from the Washington Post published in September reported that Hollywood celebrities’ spending in the 2018 midterms was outpacing its spending in the 2016 presidential election by almost $1 million.- READ MORE