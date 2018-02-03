U.S. Episcopal Diocese Votes To Stop Using Masculine Pronouns For God

God will no longer be referred to as He or Him in the Episcopal Church Diocese of Washington, D.C., which passed a resolution last week barring all use of masculine pronouns when referring to the Almighty. They will be updating their Book of Common Prayer as a result.

According to LifeSiteNews, the resolution called for an end to “gendered language for God” and was passed quickly by delegates to the Diocese’s 123rd Convention.

“If revision of the Book of Common Prayer is authorized, to utilize expansive language for God from the rich sources of feminine, masculine, and non-binary imagery for God found in Scripture and tradition and, when possible, to avoid the use of gendered pronouns for God,” the resolution stated.

"Over the centuries our language and our understanding of God has continued to change and adapt," the drafters of the resolution stated, emphasizing that masculine pronouns "limit our understanding of God."

A church in Västerås reportedly bought an advertisement in a Swedish newspaper days before Christmas, inviting those in the area to celebrate the birth of Jesus with worship, Christmas music, and a Christmas crib. But it did it using a gender neutral pronoun.

The word used was “hen,” which is the gender neutral alternative to “hon” (she) and “han” (he).

Swedish news-magazine Expressen originally reported the story in Swedish, according to Dangerous blog. IJR translated it into English.

Susann Senter, who’s the female dean of the church, explained:

"If I'm a little provocative, most 19th and [20th century depictions] of Jesus are quite feminine. He is gentle, has curly hair and is not very masculine in physique."