Limo Driver Plans Rocket Launch To Prove Earth Is Flat

Mike Hughes, from Apple Valley, California, is a limo driver and self-taught rocket scientist. On February 3, he plans to soar into space in a rocket built in his garage. His goal: prove the earth is flat.

Hughes said, “Do I have people emailing me? Do I have people on Facebook calling me an idiot? Yeah. But I also have people contacting me, saying, ‘Michael, you may be the guy who’ll change the world. You may be the guy!’”

Hughes has stated, “People are calling me not a flat-Earther. Do I believe the earth is shaped like a Frisbee, or flat, or whatever? I do, because in my months of research I’ve not been able to prove” otherwise. He has other doubts about accepted science, too; he stated, “We’ve only drilled 7 1/2 miles into the Earth. So all the crap we were taught in school about the mantle is all B.S. No one knows.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Blame it on bureaucracy: A California man who planned to launch himself 1,800 feet skyward in a home-built rocket to prove that Earth is flat has had to reschedule.

Mike Hughes said the Bureau of Land Management wouldn’t approve his plan to use public land for Saturday’s planned experiment, so he’ll have to move the project to private land next week, the Washington Post reported.

The 61-year-old limo driver said he had received verval approval from the same federal agency just last year, pending an OK from the federal Aviation Commission, the paper reported.

Hughes added that engine trouble in his motor home, which was converted into a ramp, also affected his original launch plans.