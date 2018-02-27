U.S. Athlete Slams Ivanka At Olympics: ‘Everybody Here Has Worked So Hard … Except Ivanka’

When President Trump’s daughter dropped in for the Olympic Games in South Korea, she wowed everyone — except for U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy.

The athlete, who before the Games started vowed he would not go to the White House if invited, was unhappy to see Ivanka Trump at the closing ceremony to the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

“So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony!” he wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of the U.S. athletes at the closing ceremony. “Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

“TF” is short for the two last words in “WTF.” – READ MORE

