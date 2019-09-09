U. of Alabama dean resigns after tweet resurfaces saying American flag ‘represents a systemic history of racism for my people’

The University of Alabama announced that Jamie R. Riley, assistant vice president and dean of students, resigned “by mutual agreement” last week, the school’s student newspaper reported.

Riley’s resignation Thursday came after images of past tweets from Riley resurfaced — one of which tied the American flag and police to racism and another that said white people can’t experience racism, the paper said.

Chris Bryant, assistant director of the Division of Strategic Communications, added in his statement regarding Riley’s resignation that neither he nor the university “will have any further comments,” the paper said.

“The flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley wrote in a September 2017 tweet. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?” – READ MORE