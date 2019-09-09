Hong Kong Protesters Sing Star-Spangled Banner, Call on President Trump to ‘Liberate’ the City (VIDEO)

Protesters in Hong Kong sang the Star-Spangled Banner during a demonstration and called on President Donald Trump to “liberate” the Chinese-controlled, semiautonomous territory.

The protests in Hong Kong are continuing after a summer full of demonstrations regarding the since-withdrawn extradition bill that sparked the movement.

The latest demonstration on Sunday saw protesters across the city march toward the U.S. Consulate in the Chinese territory, singing the American national anthem and waving “Old Glory” as they moved.

Hong Kong protesters wave American flags & sing the Star Spangled Banner as they call on President Trump to ‘liberate’ the city pic.twitter.com/KSNwepbA4h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2019

Protesters also brandished a banner calling for the U.S. president to intervene and "liberate Hong Kong."