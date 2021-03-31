Two Teenage Girls Carjack And Kill An Uber Driver; CNN Calls It An Accident

An Uber Eats driver was killed by two young teenage girls in Washington D.C. after they carjacked his vehicle last Tuesday on March 23, in one of the most shockingly horrifying videos posted on Twitter.

What was even more shocking was that CNN called it an accident and now people are calling out the cable network on its decision to use the term to describe the incident, which was caught on video.

They murdered an Uber Eats driver in DC. pic.twitter.com/Zz7xOu0Piv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2021

It is clear that it was no accident. The teenagers took off at high speed with the while the desperate driver was hanging onto his driver’s side door. He had been begging for them to get out. He was eventually thrust from the vehicle into a wall and the National Guard on the street attempted to clear the area. The girls lost control of the vehicle, which ended with it crashing on its side.

Passersby watched in horror and recorded the incident, saying they were calling the police before the vehicle burst off at high speed.

“A man died and two girls, ages 13 and 15, face felony murder charges after police say the girls carjacked the man near Nationals Park on Tuesday, used a stun gun against him and caused the car to flip,” NBC reported.

Here’s the way CNN described it:

“D.C. Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured .”

Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured. https://t.co/N6RpLoTu8x — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2021

Accident began trending on Twitter Saturday. – READ MORE

