Biden Taps Manchin’s Wife for Key Admin Post After W.V. Democrat Saves Imperiled DOD Nominee

President Joe Biden tapped Democratic senator Joe Manchin’s wife for a “key” administration post on Friday, two days after the West Virginia senator agreed to cast a last-minute swing vote in favor of Biden’s beleaguered Pentagon policy nominee, Colin Kahl.

Manchin’s wife Gayle was nominated as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission on Friday, according to a statement from the White House. The $175 million “economic development partnership agency” focuses on “invest in Appalachia’s economic future by providing grants, publishing research, and sponsoring learning experiences,” according to its website.

The news comes two days after Manchin cast the Senate Armed Services Committee’s deciding vote to advance Kahl’s nomination for undersecretary of defense for policy to the Senate floor, and raises questions about whether there was any connection between his vote and his wife’s nomination.

Neither Manchin nor the White House responded to requests for comment.

Pro-Israel groups and West Virginia legislators had urged Manchin to oppose Kahl, citing his extensive involvement in the Iran nuclear deal, his opposition to Iran sanctions, and his criticism of pro-Israel policies. The White House and Democratic operatives also lobbied Manchin heavily to support Kahl. – READ MORE

