Two Men Die After Trying To Jump An Open Drawbridge In Their Car

Two Texas men are dead after they attempted to jump an open drawbridge in their car. The men were driving in Louisiana when they were stopped by the opening of a drawbridge to allow a boat to pass.

“Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on May 24, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 384 (Big Lake Road) at the Black Bayou Bridge about 6 miles south of Lake Charles. The crash claimed the lives of 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen, TX and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg, TX,” Louisiana State Police said in a statement on Facebook.

NBC News reported that a witness told police that Moreno exited the vehicle and lifted the arm of the gate blocking access to the bridge. He got back in the car, Cazares drove toward the ramp, stopped briefly, then reversed and “accelerated forward in an attempt to ‘jump’ the ramp of the bridge,” police wrote.

Cazares, police said, was unable to get out of the car as it sunk to the bottom of the river. Moreno was found “outside of the submerged vehicle,” but both “were pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office,” police wrote. – READ MORE