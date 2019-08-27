Two men are caught claiming ‘stolen valor’ and the judge gives them a very creative punishment

A judge is being praised for the creative punishment he handed down to two men who pretended to be military veterans in order to escape harsher sentencing.”I want to make sure that my message is received loud and clear by these two defendants,” said Judge Greg Pinski of the Cascade County district court.

Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson were caught pretending to be veterans so that they could be accepted into the judge’s Veterans Treatment Court. Instead their lies were discovered and the judge tossed additional punishments.

(…)

He also placed additional requirements they must complete before being eligible for parole after they served their respective sentences.

The men will have to wear a sign while they attend the Montana Veterans Memorial on each each Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremony. The signs will read, "I AM A LIAR. I AM NOT A VETERAN. I STOLE VALOR. I DISHONORED ALL VETERANS."