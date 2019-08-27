Donald Trump: ‘I Do Nothing for Politics, I Do What’s Right’

President Donald Trump defended his actions on a number of issues on Monday, saying he did not act out of his own political interests.

During a press conference in France, one reporter questioned whether it would be politically damaging in 2020 to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin back to the G7 summit during America’s upcoming hosting of the summit.

“I don’t care about ‘politically,’” Trump replied. “A lot of people don’t understand this, I ran one election and I won — happened to be for president.”

“I’m going to run another election, I think I’m winning based on polls that we see, whether I win or not, I have to do the right thing,” he said. “I don’t do things for political reasons.”

“I do nothing for politics,” he said. “I know a lot of you are going to smile about that, I do nothing for politics, I do what’s right and people like what I do.” – READ MORE