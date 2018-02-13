Twitter Users Mock Mike and Karen Pence for Looking Sad… During Concentration Camp Visit

As Vice President Mike Pence makes headlines following his attendance of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a few of his critics have been re-circulating a year-old photo on Twitter in an attempt to paint him as a killjoy.

The effort fell flat, however, when social media users added some crucial context to the picture of Pence and his wife, Karen.

During the tour today of Dachau, survivor Abba Noar recalled to me the horrors of the Holocaust, “then the American troops came.” pic.twitter.com/WuVo7Jtk3L — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 19, 2017

As the Daily Wire reported, the image was taken from the Pences’ February 2017 visit to the Dachau concentration camp where prisoners in Nazi Germany were maimed, tortured and killed during the Holocaust.

Blue checkmarks are mocking the Pences for looking unhappy while visiting a concentration camp🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vGySnhraZF — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) February 10, 2018

One tweet on the topic provided screenshots of two verified Twitter users mocking the couple for their somber expression juxtaposed with the an article revealing the backstory. – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence has officially returned from his short stint leading the American Olympic delegation in South Korea, and, contrary to earlier reports from CNN, he told the Washington Post Monday that he believes diplomatic progress has been made with North Korea — though none of it was made by slobbering U.S. media outlets, anxious to echo North Korean propaganda.

Although Pence and his boss, President Donald Trump, were mocked for “subverting” the Korean peace process by failing to acknowledge North Korean plumage-bearing in the early days of the Games, it seems Pence and South Korean president Moon Jae-in had several productive talks and have even begun to agree on a framework for diplomatic relations with the North.

“The frame for the still-nascent diplomatic path forward is this: The United States and its allies will not stop imposing steep and escalating costs on the Kim Jong Un regime until it takes clear steps toward denuclearization,” the Post reports. “But the Trump administration is now willing to sit down and talk with the regime while that pressure campaign is ongoing.” – READ MORE

On Monday, some of the co-hosts on “The View” voiced their displeasure at how Vice President Mike Pence did not stand when athletes from North and South Korea marched during the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics. Pence only stood when the U.S. team entered the arena.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed to when Pence walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game because players protested the national anthem.

“I thought that Mike Pence said that it was inappropriate to make political statements at sporting events,” she said. “Wasn’t he that guy who walked out of the football game because people were kneeling and not standing?” – READ MORE