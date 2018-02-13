FBI Withheld Porter Background Check & Alleged Domestic Abuse Details from White House For Months

FBI Director Christopher Wray offered a new timeline on the background check for former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, saying the investigation ended in July but that new information was then provided to the White House in November and January.

Wray in response to questions from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said that investigators submitted a partial report on their investigation of Porter as far back as March 2017.

“I can’t get into the content of what was briefed, what I can tell you is the FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March, and then a completed background investigation in late July,” he said.

“Soon thereafter we received request for follow-up inquiry and we did the follow-up and provided that information in November and then we administratively closed the file in January. And then earlier this month, we received additional information and we passed that on as well.”

It’s unclear what new information was provided to the FBI after it completed the initial background investigation in July.

Porter resigned last week after allegations from two ex-wives that he abused them became public.

Would NOT surprise me one bit if FBI slow walked Porter’s background check to make Trump look bad. A competent federal agency would have known of his domestic abuse history WITHIN 48 HOURS, NOT A YEAR. FBI simply can’t be trusted. Political wing of the Democrats. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 9, 2018

Last time I checked, FBI was responsible for background checks of White House personnel. It took them a year to figure out a guy had domestic abuse charges? When I was working Intel we’d know something like that in 48 hours tops about a target, subject. How is that Trump’s fault? — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 9, 2018

