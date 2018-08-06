TWITTER SUSPENDS CANDACE OWENS — THEN SAYS IT WAS ‘AN ERROR’ AFTER BACKLASH

Twitter suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens on Sunday for imitating New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong’s anti-white tweets, but restored Owens’ account access following a backlash on social media.

Owens, the communications director for conservative activist group Turning Points USA, on Saturday sent out a pair of tweets quoting Jeong’s anti-white statements — which did not earn her a Twitter suspension — but swapped out the word “white” with “Jewish” and “black.”

Twitter on Sunday suspended Owens’ account for 12 hours, citing her tweet about Jewish people as a violation of Twitter rules.

Twitter restored Owen’s access following a sharp backlash. The social media company chalked up Owens’ suspension as an “error.”

“Twitter takes reports of violations of the Twitter Rules very seriously,” Twitter’s support team wrote in an email to Owens, who shared it with TheDCNF. “After reviewing your account, it looks like we made an error.” – READ MORE

The New York Times is under fire after excusing Sarah Jeong, its newest editorial hire, for numerous anti-white sentiments — exposing the paper’s double standards when it comes to firing new employees over old, controversial tweets.

Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 29, 2014

Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

we should address the data head-on pic.twitter.com/XoaX7vUP4x — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

the science is indisputable pic.twitter.com/th39vKR40g — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

"but i don't smell like dog when it rains!" you might protest. well you wouldn't know, would you — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

these are inconvenient truths but we should thoroughly examine them instead of giving into the PC lie that white people don't smell bad — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

@susie_c i mean, there clearly isn't institutional racism, and in many cases, fear of white people doesn't quite amount to racism — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) July 24, 2014

Wow today is full of white people having feelings about race — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 18, 2014

that must be really hard for you, having feelings about race. xoxo have a nice day — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 18, 2014

"Why no I don't think Serial is implicitly about white ppl going all Kool-Aid Man into communities of color they know nothing about" — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 18, 2014

The Times and Jeong posted statements Thursday at noon expressing “regret” over her history of biting “satire” — but the paper declared she had passed its “thorough vetting process.”

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

Jeong escaped the fate of previous Times hires who were swiftly fired over old, controversial tweets.- READ MORE

