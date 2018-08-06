True Pundit

TWITTER SUSPENDS CANDACE OWENS — THEN SAYS IT WAS ‘AN ERROR’ AFTER BACKLASH

Twitter suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens on Sunday for imitating New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong’s anti-white tweets, but restored Owens’ account access following a backlash on social media.

Owens, the communications director for conservative activist group Turning Points USA, on Saturday sent out a pair of tweets quoting Jeong’s anti-white statements — which did not earn her a Twitter suspension — but swapped out the word “white” with “Jewish” and “black.”

Twitter on Sunday suspended Owens’ account for 12 hours, citing her tweet about Jewish people as a violation of Twitter rules.

Twitter restored Owen’s access following a sharp backlash. The social media company chalked up Owens’ suspension as an “error.”

“Twitter takes reports of violations of the Twitter Rules very seriously,” Twitter’s support team wrote in an email to Owens, who shared it with TheDCNF. “After reviewing your account, it looks like we made an error.” – READ MORE

The New York Times is under fire after excusing Sarah Jeong, its newest editorial hire, for numerous anti-white sentiments — exposing the paper’s double standards when it comes to firing new employees over old, controversial tweets.

The Times and Jeong posted statements Thursday at noon expressing “regret” over her history of biting “satire” — but the paper declared she had passed its “thorough vetting process.”

Jeong escaped the fate of previous Times hires who were swiftly fired over old, controversial tweets.- READ MORE

Owens says Twitter's reason for the suspension proves her point

