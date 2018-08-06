NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump’s ‘Dehumanizing’ Tweet on Press Is Rationalizing Violence

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd accused President Donald Trump of “dehumanizing” the press and added it made violence against the press “easier to rationalize for some.”

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said, “It is not my point of view. I see the media — the press every day in the capitol walking through to my office, to the floor, lots of questions. Generally really good questions. I do think there’s so much news out there it’s harder to focus in if you’re a part of the media than it may have been at one time. And if you watch TV every day, you could find some things that you — on various news channels you found objectionable and probably not to be true. At the president’s rallies, people seem to respond to that.”

Todd said, “But at some point, calling — when you call a group of people you otherize them the way he’s doing with the press, calling them sick, sort of dehumanizing them, it makes violence against the press easier to rationalize for some. That’s the concern that many news organizations have right now.” – READ MORE

NBC host Chuck Todd mocked President Trump on Friday for taking credit for a strong second quarter economic report.

“You could tell there was sort of an urgency in the president’s voice that bordered on — of almost pulling a muscle trying to pat yourself on the back,” Todd told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

The Commerce Department announced Friday that the U.S. economy expanded at a 4.1 percent rate for the second quarter, the highest growth recorded since 2014. The report prompted the president to declare from the South Lawn that the U.S. is “going to go a lot higher than these numbers — and these are great numbers.”

Todd, who moderates the network’s “Meet the Press,” said special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation is creating “an urgency” for the president to attempt to shift focus onto positive news.

“A good economic story to tell, the president wants to highlight it amidst, obviously, the Russia investigation and facing the midterm elections as well.” Todd said. – READ MORE

