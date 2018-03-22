Business Technology
Twitter Stock Plunges After Israel’s Justice Minister Threatens Legal Action Over Pro-Terrorism Tweets
Twitter shares were hammered Tuesday at midday following reports that Israel was weighing action against the company, adding to the growing woes of social media stocks.
As of Tuesday evening, Twitter shares were down 12 percent at $30.79 following comments by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who criticized Twitter for not doing enough to counter messages that incite violence against Israel.
Shaked warned that the Israeli government was considering “legal action” against Twitter, Bloomberg News reported.
“Through Twitter, the terrorist organizations promote terror and incite violence, including public activity that they carry out without fear,” Shaked said, according to the report. – READ MORE
