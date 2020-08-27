Twitter: Shaun King’s Call to Dox Kenosha Police Officers Doesn’t Break the Rules

Twitter does not consider a call by Black Lives Matter radical Shaun King to reveal the identities of police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to be a policy violation.

Yesterday, King threatened to name every police officer in the Kenosha police department, regardless of whether they were involved in the shooting of alleged sex offender and domestic abuser Jacob Blake, who was shot by Kenosha police officers after he attempted to resist arrest.

To the Kenosha Police Department, if you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him,” said King in a tweet.

To the Kenosha Police Department, If you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him. Fuck it. Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name? — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 26, 2020

“Fuck it. Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name?”

Twitter confirmed to Breitbart News that publicizing the names of police officers without their permission is not a policy violation, even though King’s tweet is phrased as a threat in order to obtain the information he wants. – READ MORE

