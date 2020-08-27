Lindsey Graham Weighs in on Shooting of Jacob Blake: Why Didn’t He ‘Yield’ To Officers

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) weighed in on the shooting of Jacob Blake, Jr., at the hands of officers with the Kenosha Police Department as he suggested Blake should have yielded to officers.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina senator attended a press conference where he announced the endorsement of the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police.

During the press conference, he was asked about Blake’s shooting which immediately led to more protests, riots, and public outcry over racial injustice and police brutality.

Graham sympathized with police officers as he also raised questions about Blake’s involvement in the shooting. The Republican senator wonders why Blake didn’t “yield.”

“I don’t know what happened there. Let’s find out. It’s dangerous being a cop,” Graham said on Tuesday. “I don’t know why the gentleman didn’t yield when he was asked to yield. I don’t know what the facts are.” – READ MORE

