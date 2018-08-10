TWITTER PLANS ‘HATE SPEECH’ CRACKDOWN AFTER BACKLASH FROM UPSET EMPLOYEES

Twitter is planning to accelerate changes to the company’s speech policies after a backlash from its own employees who want the company to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, responding to a critical tweet from a Twitter engineer, said Wednesday he is “not happy” with Twitter’s current policies, which he said need to “evolve.”

Twitter vice president Del Harvey also sent a company-wide email Wednesday pledging to accelerate Twitter’s efforts to crack down on “dehumanizing hate speech,” in the wake of internal “conversations” about Jones.

Harvey noted that Twitter also plans to evaluate whether the company needs to better police “off-platform behavior.”

Dorsey explained Tuesday why Twitter has yet to follow Facebook, Google and Apple’s lead by banning Jones: “he hasn’t violated our rules.”

“If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction,” Dorsey tweeted. “That’s not us.”

Dorsey’s explanation angered some of his employees, who demanded the CEO do more to regulate speech on the platform. – READ MORE

A blue-check left-winger was put in “Twitter jail” for his response to liberal Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey refusing to fall in line with other social media platforms in banning right-wing conspiracy theorist and provocateur Alex Jones of InfoWars infamy.

To clarify, I got put in Twitter jail for yelling at Jack, an asshole, imbecile, and fraud, about Alex Jones, a monster, psychopath, and terrible father — Jason (@longwall26) August 8, 2018

But that’s not exactly what he yelled at Jack. It was more like, “Hey @jack eat f***ing sh**, you fasci f***. There’s my contribution to your open dialog, pig,” but without the asterisks.

Others noted that Jason somehow managed not to lose his verification and was only temporarily locked, not suspended, like Candace Owens was for tweeting out the exact same thing as New York Times’ new hire, Sarah Jeong, just with races switched around.- READ MORE

