Twitter Deletes Three Trump Tweets, Locks His Account

On Wednesday, after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and blocked Congress from counting the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, President Donald Trump called for supporters to “go home” but repeated his insistence that he won the 2020 election in a “landslide.” Twitter responded by blocking three of Trump’s tweets and locking his account for 12 hours.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter Safety announced on the platform.

“This means that the account of will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” the platform added. “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the account.”

While Twitter has taken various actions against Trump in the past, this represents a clear escalation. Twitter has flagged Trump tweets for supposed misinformation, but the platform has generally allowed the president’s tweets to remain up because they serve a public purpose.- READ MORE

