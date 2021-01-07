San Diego woman fatally shot inside US Capitol was 14-year veteran and ‘strong supporter’ of Trump

A woman was fatally shot Wednesday inside the U.S. Capitol building when a group of Trump supporters stormed the building following a rally protesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Graphic videos circulated on the internet showing the woman when she was struck along with the chaos of the scene, and now her identity has been revealed.

Ashli Babbit is the name of the victim. KUSI-TV reported that “she was a 14 year veteran, she served four tours with the U.S. Air Force, and was a high level security officer throughout her time in service.”

Babbit’s husband spoke with the outlet, who relayed that his wife was “a strong supporter of President Trump and was a great patriot to all who knew her.”

WTTG-TV reporter Lindsay Watts also confirmed Babbit’s identity by speaking with her family. Watts tweeted out a photo of the veteran, saying Babbit “owned a business with her husband” who “did not come to DC” with her. – READ MORE

