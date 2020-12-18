Twitter Blocks Users From Liking, Replying-To Trump Tweets As President Rages Over SCOTUS, Barr, & ‘RINO’ Governors

Twitter on Saturday temporarily blocked users from ‘liking’ or replying to tweets made by President Trump, who spent much of the morning on a tirade against the US Supreme Court, Attorney General Bill Barr, and “RINO” (Republican-in-name-only) governors of Georgia and Arizona.

Twitter is now preventing users from liking and replying to some of President Trump’s Tweets. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/5GvGjkQeTD — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2020

The first Trump tweet censored by Twitter claimed the “people of the United States were cheated, and our Country is disgraced,” following the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’s bid to overturn the election results in four states.

“Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Trump continued throughout the morning, calling the election a “disgrace” and asking “Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office!” – READ MORE

