For The First Time Ever, Millions Of Working-Poor Americans Forced To Turn To Food Banks

For the first time, millions of Americans waited in food bank lines this year, unlike anything seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

According to AP, as the pandemic rages on, with more than 20 million still claiming unemployment benefits, food banks are dishing out more meals than ever.

The one place millions of Americans found themselves this year, as readers may recall, really starting in mid-March, have been food bank lines. We highlighted this phenomenon sweeping across the country as the pandemic wrecked the working poor as they grappled with food insecurity.

Among some of the most memorable sights this year, reminiscent of the Depression-era, were mile-long food bank lines. Huge traffic jams captured by civilian drones documented large lines in San Antonio, Texas to Toledo, Ohio to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Orlando, Florida, where thousands of vehicles carrying hungry people waited for care packages.

Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, was overwhelmed with demand as 20% of the organization’s food banks were at severe risk of running out of food earlier this year

Demand at food banks has been so high, that Feeding America handed out 4.2 billion meals from March through October, the most ever.

The organization reported a 60% average increase in food bank users during the pandemic – and at least 30% are first-timers.

