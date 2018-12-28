Twitter BLASTS Queen Elizabeth For Being ‘Out Of Touch’ Over Annual Christmas Message

Even poor Queen Elizabeth can’t catch a break from the Twitter hordes.

The British monarch, who delivers an annual “Christmas message” designed to cheer and delight her royal subjects with news of hope for the upcoming year, this year preached togetherness and unity in the wake of the Brexit fight currently upending the U.K.’s Parliament.

“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” remarked Queen Elizabeth, who has reigned over the U.K. since just after World War II.

But some of those subjects found the Queen’s annual address distasteful this year and took to social media to blast the monarch for daring to give the speech in one of her royal palaces — Buckingham Palace — in front of a gilded piano, a museum piece that dates back all the way to Queen Victoria.

The U.K.'s Mirror reports that the hate flowed through Twitter, with one social media user proclaiming, "Always warms an old republican's heart to see the billionaire head of an antiquated institution, surrounding themselves with gold in their modest 775-roomed detached home, while others are f***ing struggling to make ends meet."