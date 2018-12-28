University of Oklahoma Introduces Feminist ‘James Bond’ Course

The University Of Oklahoma Recently Introduced A Feminist Course That Focuses Entirely On James Bond.

The University of Oklahoma is set to introduce a course in January that examines the James Bond film franchise through an intersectional feminist lens. According to a report from Campus Reform, the course will specifically examine the “problematic representation” of women in the film series.

The course, which is called “Gender and James Bond,” will be offered as part of the university’s Women and Gender Studies class. The course description dives into the various “social justice” topics that will be covered in the course, such as how everything from the film’s marketing to its video games produce a negative social impact. – READ MORE