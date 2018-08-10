Twitter Bans Conservatives, Lets Reporter Ask Followers To Kill White Men

If you’re a white person, be on the lookout for Joseph Bernstein’s death squads.

The Buzzfeed senior technology reporter had an unfortunate tweet from October 2014 resurface.

The tweet has been deleted, but Bernstein’s account has not been banned, despite the tweet’s calling for the selected and systematic killing of a specific race and gender.

https://twitter.com/RealWednesdayy/status/1027297132338798592

Before this article lands on the front page of a slew of liberal sites with the headline “Conservative Site HATES Free Speech,” let me explain where your outrage should be focused.

First of all, we’re all for free speech no matter how uncomfortable it makes people. Bernstein should be allowed to shout all the genocidal remarks he likes at the top of his lungs. It doesn’t make him right, but it makes him free. Once government crackdown begins on ANY free speech, it’s a tough tide to stem. – READ MORE

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of many conservatives “shadow banned” on Twitter after the website allegedly changed their algorithm. These conservatives’ Twitter accounts were suppressed because the site’s search function made their profiles harder to find.

“When you search Matt Gaetz, you don’t get the account that is @MattGaetz which has 33,000 follower. You don’t get @RepMattGaetz, which has over 80,000 followers. Instead you get @NotMattGaetz, that’s what you get. I think @NotMattGaetz has fewer than 12 followers. But that’s what happens when you search for me,” the congressman said. – READ MORE

Via investigative reporter Paul Sperry of the New York Post: The lobbying records I reviewed, moreover, show Twitter has sought to influence Congress and federal agencies on behalf of Democratic causes and against President Trump’s policies.

Federal Election Commission records show that Gadde, for starters, has given exclusively to Democratic candidates, including the maximum donations allowed to both Clinton’s and Obama’s campaigns. In 2016, he gave $2,700 to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris of California, who won her US Senate bid.

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey also donates only to Democrats. And in 2017, he and executive chairman Omid Kordestani together donated $530,000 to the ACLU to fight Trump’s executive order imposing a temporary travel ban on immigrants from high-risk Muslim countries, which Dorsey called “upsetting” but which the Supreme Court recently ruled constitutional. All told, Twitter gave $1.6 million to the anti-Trump ban effort.

Kordestani is a big Democrat donor, contributing the maximums to Clinton and Obama, as well as to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. In 2011, moreover, the Tehran-born exec gave $35,800 to the Obama Victory Fund and another $30,800 to the Democratic National Committee.

Also snubbing Republicans is Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who has given exclusively to Democrats, including several thousands of dollars to Obama and former presidential candidate John Kerry. Segal has also contributed to DNC coffers.

Then there’s former Twitter CEO, current board director and major stakeholder Evan Williams. He’s shelled out more than $600,000 for the Democratic Party and Democrats running for federal office, FEC records show. Meantime, he has stiffed Republicans and the GOP.

What’s more, Evans in the past two presidential races pumped an additional $750,000 into Priorities USA Action — the largest Democratic Party super PAC — which contributes to leftist groups to help them turn out the vote for Democrats. Priorities USA is heavily funded by billionaire Trump-hater George Soros.

