Audience Gives D’Souza Film 90% Rating; ‘Critic’ Score Shows 0% for Same Film

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza recently released a new docu-drama titled “Death of a Nation” which draw parallels between the presidencies of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump, specifically how Democrats reacted to both, and points to stark similarities between the American Democrat Party and the fascist racists of Europe like Germany’s Hitler and Italy’s Mussolini.

Unsurprisingly, the film has been widely panned by the predominantly liberal professional movie critics, so much so that the Rotten Tomatoes website issued a zero percent “fresh” rating from Tomatometer critics, as all eleven professionals who reviewed the film classified it as “rotten” and gave it an average rating of 1.9 out of 10.

However, while the liberal critics hated the film, it scored a 90 percent rating on the site from actual audience members, regular movie-goers who viewed the film and absolutely loved it — 3,526 of them, to be exact, who collectively gave the film 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Let’s take a look at a few of the critiques offered up by the liberal critics, so we can see exactly what it was about the film that earned such poor reviews.

“D’Souza quotes Hitler (played by Pavel Kríz) in one scene as saying, ‘if you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.’ It’s a concept D’Souza has taken to heart,” wrote Adam Graham of the Detroit News.

Another critic, Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert.com, suggested that the film was payback from D’Souza to President Trump for the presidential pardon the filmmaker received, and wrote, “If ever there was a movie that looked as if it had been slapped together in a couple of weeks as part of a quid pro quo agreement involving a dubious-seeming criminal pardon, Death of a Nation is that film.” – READ MORE

A major theme of D’Souza’s documentary is a rejection of the wide-spread association of the racism, National Socialism (Nazism), and fascism with the American political right and the purported similarities of aspects of these totalitarian ideologies and certain policies advocated by the Democratic Party today.

The president’s eldest son evidently found Death of a Nation’s thesis compelling.

“I’ve been out hearing the left talking about all these things ― fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and when you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are really heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right,’” Don Jr., discussing the documentary, said on One America News Network Thursday.

So the left spends the last 3 years falsely calling my entire family NAZI’s, but the second I point out the similarities between the economic platform of the National Socialists and the Democrat Party, they scream bloody murder. Here’s what I was referring to. #facts pic.twitter.com/kTmwG1NDO8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2018

Not satisfied with this explanation, Perez tweeted, “This rhetoric is a shameful and irresponsible attempt to further divide our country. Our nation is better than this”: