Tulsi Gabbard throws down gauntlet in Hillary Clinton feud, vows to undo Clinton’s ‘failed legacy’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) took a direct shot at Hillary Clinton in the pages of the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, arguing that she is the best-suited Democrat to defeat President Donald Trump and the “Clinton doctrine” next November.

“I’m running for president to undo Mrs. Clinton’s failed legacy. From Iraq to Libya to Syria, her record is replete with foreign-policy catastrophes,” Gabbard wrote. “It’s a primary reason why I resigned as vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to endorse Bernie Sanders. Mrs. Clinton and the powerful media and political network she built up over decades have never forgiven this slight. The smears have been nonstop ever since.”

Clinton ignited a public feud with Gabbard when she claimed the Democratic congresswoman is “the favorite of the Russians” who is being “groomed” as a third-party spoiler in next year’s presidential election.

In her essay, Gabbard directly refuted Clinton’s accusations.

"As a major in the National Guard who served in Iraq — one of the many disastrous regime-change wars Mrs. Clinton championed over her career — I swore an oath to only one authority: the U.S. Constitution," she wrote.