Tulsi Gabbard: Impeachment ‘Would Be Terribly Divisive for the Country’

“I’ve been consistent in saying that I believe that impeachment at this juncture would be terribly divisive for the country at a time when we are already extremely divided,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning.

“The hyper-partisanship is one of the main things that is driving our country apart,” she added. “I think it’s important to defeat Donald Trump. That’s why I’m running for president. But I think it’s the American people who need to make their voices heard in making that decision.”

The Democrat — still clinging to a 2020 candidacy for the Democratic nomination — made her comments as some centrist Democrats ratchet up the conversation in Washington about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump in light of a whistleblower controversy involving a call Trump made to the Ukraine president connected to corruption in that country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is now even planning to huddle with other House Democrats on the matter on Tuesday afternoon.