Texas high school student arrested after allegedly hitting principal, threatening school shooting

A Texas high school student was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his principal, a police officer and threatening to use a gun in a school shooting, reports said.

Jaelon Gipson, 17, allegedly threatened to pull a gun from his backpack and start shooting at Terrell High School, the Terrell ISD police chief, Gary Monk, told inForney.com.

Overhearing his threats, students reported his gun comments to the school and police were called to the scene around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

“He was gesturing, reaching in and acting like he was pulling out a gun,” Monk added.

While police didn’t find a firearm on Gipson, he was found to have under 2 ounces of marijuana in his possession.

Texas Education Code states if "the person intentionally exhibits, uses, or threatens to exhibit or use a firearm," it's classified as a third-degree felony.