Trump’s support for Iranian protestors breaks a Twitter record, something the MSM ‘will not report’

President Donald Trump expressed his solidarity with Iranian protestors calling for the resignation of Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday.

As he often does, the president took to Twitter to circumvent the media and speak directly to the people. Only this time, he did so in Farsi, the official language in Iran—and broke a Twitter record in the process. As of the writing of this article, one of his tweets had earned over 300,000 “likes,” making it the most “liked” Farsi tweet in history, according to the Washington Examiner.

The other Farsi tweet is at over 223,000 “likes.”

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The president's tweets in support of the Iranian people was noticed by Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior adviser and financial economist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who remarked the protests were, "A strong show of support by Iranians for Trump's Iran policy, something the MSM does not and will not report."