Just two days on the job, San Fran’s new socialist DA fires 7 tough-on-crime prosecutors

Progressives and neo-Marxists across the country blushed at the thought of San Francisco having an unabashed socialist as district attorney who pledged to radically reshape the city’s criminal justice practices.

Just two days on the job, Chesa Boudin is delivering on what he promised: the Bay Area’s new D.A. has fired seven prosecutors, many of them seasoned veterans who have worked to get violent criminals off the streets.

“I had to make difficult staffing decisions today in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I committed to do for San Francisco,” Boudin said in a statement to KPIX-TV.

Among those fired on Friday was Mike Swart, who worked for 10 years as an attorney in the San Francisco D.A.'s homicide unit. Swart was a well-respected prosecutor who helped bring to justice the killer of Pearla Ann Louis, a woman who was murdered and stuffed into a suitcase.