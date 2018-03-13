Trump’s Pick for Pompeo’s Replacement at CIA Is a Historic First for Women (VIDEO)

The announcement that President Donald Trump nominated CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to replace CIA Director Mike Pompeo was a historic first for women.

Haspel was appointed to her current position by Trump on Feb. 2, 2017, and was the first woman to serve as deputy director.

According to CBS News, she’s served as chief of station at outposts abroad and held senior leadership positions, including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action.

The New York Times reported Haspel was passed over to head the Central Intelligence Agency’s National Clandestine Service when Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) blocked her promotion due to her role in torturing prisoners and destroying videotapes. – READ MORE

