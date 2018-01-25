Trump’s Nuclear Option: Why Try to Fix a Corrupted FBI When We Can Cut it Up “Like a Pie”

There is preliminary, quiet talk in the Beltway of simply sacking the FBI as we know it today and starting over with a sleek, honest version of the once-elite law enforcement agency.

Please note: These talks are preliminary and unofficial and very off the record yet the mere existence of such conversations among D.C. decision makers underscore the dire need for drastic measures.

One White House insider said chatter among decision makers emerged in recent weeks plotting the future for the FBI. The official said FBI Director Christopher Wray could end up functioning more like a CEO downsizing a parent company, splintering FBI resources to other subsidiaries (agencies).

FBI’s counter-terrorism goes to Homeland Security.

FBI’s narcotics investigations goes to DEA.

FBI’s fugitive task force goes to U.S. Marshals and so on.

With President Donald Trump’s vast corporate background, this could serve as a sensible remedy to neutralizing the FBI’s bad actors. And boosting public confidence in federal law enforcement.

Radical times call for radical measures. But, when examined, gutting the bloated FBI isn’t such a silly endeavor. According to insiders, the nip and tuck could include:

Cut the approx $11-12 billion FBI budget

Implement accounting safeguards to allow lawmakers to quickly view ‘black budget’ Intel expenditures; RE: Fusion GPS, Steele

Chop the current FBI up and move sects to Homeland Security, DEA, and other qualified law enforcement agencies.

Re-assign problematic actors to roles with new agencies, away from their power base inside the FBI’s corrupted infrastructure.

In corporate board-room lingo, executives would call this a more “robust” FBI.

“In recent years there was serious talk of merging the FBI and DEA,” one law enforcement official said. “The quickest way to fix the FBI might be to reverse that type of approach, cut it up like a pie.”

