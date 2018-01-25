Donald Trump Taunts Cryin’ Chuck Schumer: ‘If There Is No Wall, There Is No DACA’

President Donald Trump challenged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after his failed attempt to shut down the government and force Republicans into a DACA amnesty deal.

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!”

Trump did not mention the other White House immigration reform principles which include an end to chain migration and the end of the visa lottery program. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will, apparently, be made to suffer for his weekend-long wait to collapse in front of Congressional Republicans. Not only has he earned the moniker, “#SchumerSellout,” but left-leaning activists are now camping out on his lawn and, perhaps worst of all, they’re leaving reviews for him on Google Places.

They’re all one-star.

“The idiot just plays games with the Americans, just got my furlough because of this idiot and his left wing extremist minions shutting down the government Get out of office. Get out of America you scum Schumer,” one particularly steamed reviewer wrote about his (possibly) local senator. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Dozens of illegal aliens surrounded Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) home in New York on Tuesday demanding that Congress pass legislation immediately to give millions of people in the United States illegally amnesty and a pathway to citizenship.

“We want a Clean Dream Act,” the crowd chanted.

“When do we want it?” they chanted.

“Now!” they chanted.

The so-called Dreamers — some of whom are recipients of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA – and potentially as many as 3.6 million illegals in all were reacting to the Senate vote on Monday to pass a Continuing Resolution funding the government until Feb. 8 that did not include any immigration amendments.

The crowd chanted in Spanish and English to Schumer; “If he won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep.” – READ MORE