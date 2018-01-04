Trump’s North Korea Tweets Aren’t Going To Lead To Nuclear War. Just Stop.

On Tuesday night, an apparently-bored President Trump took to Twitter to drop some hot takes on North Korea and the media. Here’s what he tweeted, sending the media into paroxysms of orgasmic faux-panic:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

This prompted absolute in-the-background-of-a-Kevin-Bacon-shot-Animal-House-style panic from the mainstream media. John Heilemann stated on Morning Joe on MSNBC that the tweets made Trump seem “demented and deranged.” Jimmy Kimmel stated that “we have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.”

If anyone really believes that Kim Jung Un will launch nukes at the United States based on a tweet, ending his own life and destroying his regime with one press of a button, that’s patently nuts. The Kim family is interested only in maintaining power. They’re not interested in anything beyond posturing, and they’re certainly not interested in an actual nuclear exchange. – READ MORE

